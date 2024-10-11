LVW Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,479 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.6% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.44% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $35,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 328.7% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 9,485,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,273,167 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,144,000 after acquiring an additional 109,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,122,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,327,000 after acquiring an additional 47,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 716,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,214,000 after acquiring an additional 117,423 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $101.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,969. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.63 and a 200-day moving average of $99.75.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

