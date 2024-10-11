LVW Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LVW Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,597,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,897,000 after acquiring an additional 9,697,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,599,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,131,000 after buying an additional 2,184,037 shares during the period. Axiom Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after buying an additional 455,586 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,742,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,821,000 after buying an additional 1,416,067 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 56,912.3% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,788,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,103,000 after buying an additional 2,783,580 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.35. 247,797 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.