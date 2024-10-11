M Winkworth PLC (WINK) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 on November 14th

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
M Winkworth Stock Performance
Shares of M Winkworth stock opened at GBX 210 ($2.75) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 205.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 191.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1,346.67 and a beta of 0.84. M Winkworth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 132 ($1.73) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 216 ($2.83). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.22.
Insider Buying and Selling at M Winkworth
In other M Winkworth news, insider Dominic Agace sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.57), for a total value of £16,660 ($21,803.43). Company insiders own 68.24% of the company’s stock.
M Winkworth Company Profile
M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
