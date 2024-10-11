Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 698 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF comprises 1.3% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF were worth $2,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 49,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $357,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter.

FDIS traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.70. The company had a trading volume of 12,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,275. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.32. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $64.12 and a one year high of $89.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (FDIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US consumer discretionary sector. FDIS was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

