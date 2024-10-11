Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Buys 2,624 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 43,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up 2.5% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $5,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,459,000 after buying an additional 4,348 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 150,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,315,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,716.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 206,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 26,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 16,872 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.50. 115,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,263. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $93.46 and a 1-year high of $119.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.