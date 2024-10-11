Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FFEB. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FFEB traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 773,911 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.