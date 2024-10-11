Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,073 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $71,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 11.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

In other The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli bought 3,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $75,144.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 142,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,782.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE GDV traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,805. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $23.03. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

(Free Report)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.