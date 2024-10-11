Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Stock Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $101.14. The company had a trading volume of 192,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,207. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.74 and a twelve month high of $101.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.75.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

