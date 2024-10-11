Maltin Wealth Management Inc. Has $3.57 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 49,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF comprises about 1.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $3,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4,727.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000.

NYSEARCA:FHLC traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.51. 26,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,966. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.32 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

