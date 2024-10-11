Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Now Covered by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

MARA has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.79.

MARA traded up $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $15.89. 6,015,405 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,888,652. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $34.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a net margin of 62.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Digital will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Marathon Digital news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $431,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,278,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,169,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,212 shares of company stock valued at $726,178. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $1,629,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 105,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares during the period. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the fourth quarter worth $949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marathon Digital by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,473,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $551,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950,392 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 91.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,205 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

