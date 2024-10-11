Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 400.0% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $164.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.98 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $38.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $196.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.73.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

