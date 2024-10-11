Marcum Wealth LLC Buys 7,634 Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,393 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,634 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC owned about 0.52% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KJUL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 24.4% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 17.5% during the second quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of KJUL opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.00.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

