Marcum Wealth LLC Has $373,000 Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Embraer were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embraer during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Embraer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Embraer by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 34.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ERJ. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Embraer in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Embraer from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Embraer Trading Up 1.2 %

Embraer stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day moving average of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $37.30.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Embraer S.A. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embraer Profile

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

