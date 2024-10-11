Marcum Wealth LLC Purchases 410 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Marcum Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 2.5% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 2,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Stock Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $134.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.40%.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

