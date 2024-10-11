Marcum Wealth LLC Sells 69 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,048 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 241.2% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,917.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $695,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,703. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $527.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.34. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $418.60 and a 12-month high of $555.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $516.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.17.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $467.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $579.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.19.

Get Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.