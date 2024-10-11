Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Marcum Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.0% in the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 240,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 97,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 27.7% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.2% during the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $76.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $87.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AZN

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.