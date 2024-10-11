Marcum Wealth LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 100.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $1,170,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,578,560.34. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total transaction of $1,170,156.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,578,560.34. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at $7,625,035.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,735 shares of company stock worth $4,897,317. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MMC opened at $223.53 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $184.02 and a one year high of $232.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.35%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

