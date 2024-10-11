Marlowe (LON:MRL) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 348.40 ($4.56) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.53), with a volume of 896912 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50 ($4.46).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.03) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($9.29) target price on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Marlowe alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MRL

Marlowe Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of £301.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2,450.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 419.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 472.01.

In related news, insider Peter M. R. Gaze acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.04) per share, for a total transaction of £46,350 ($60,659.60). 25.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marlowe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marlowe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlowe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.