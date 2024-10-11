Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) PT Lowered to $515.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $560.00 to $515.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

MLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $619.36.

NYSE:MLM opened at $534.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $530.83 and a 200 day moving average of $560.25. Martin Marietta Materials has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $983,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 5,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $3,301,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

