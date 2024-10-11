Mather Group LLC. Buys 56 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.73.

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $369.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $345.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $321.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.66. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $375.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

