Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,825 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,779 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,251,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 665,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after acquiring an additional 27,463 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $71.25 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $71.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.