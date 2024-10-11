Mather Group LLC. Has $361,000 Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 47.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,159 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 91,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 44,348 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 157,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $40.49 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $40.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

