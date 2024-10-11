Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,847 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 32,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 26,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $209.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $189.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.57. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $209.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

See Also

