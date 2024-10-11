Mather Group LLC. Sells 4,046 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 235,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 107,139 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 366,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,767,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $62.39 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $65.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.09.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.4773 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UL shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Unilever in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Unilever to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

