Mather Group LLC. Sells 5,001 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 46.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNR. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,532,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,602,000 after buying an additional 83,544 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 982,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,158 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 720,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,241,000 after acquiring an additional 12,856 shares during the last quarter. Nepc LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 500,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after purchasing an additional 233,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 268,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,019,000 after buying an additional 79,366 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GNR opened at $57.44 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $51.68 and a one year high of $60.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.83.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

