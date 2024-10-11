Mather Group LLC. Sells 516 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 10,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Price Performance

BR stock opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.73 and a 12-month high of $223.81.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 60.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BR. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the transaction, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,938,374.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares in the company, valued at $13,938,374.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura Matlin sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $145,368.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,480. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,386 shares of company stock valued at $28,112,824 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Featured Articles

