Mather Group LLC. Sells 7,678 Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,678 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $34.73.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 20.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Equinor ASA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.50 to $25.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EQNR

Equinor ASA Profile

(Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.