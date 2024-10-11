Mather Group LLC. Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Adroit Compliance LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,822,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ESGU stock opened at $126.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.46. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $126.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

