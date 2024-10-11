Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,340 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $251,429,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,917.7% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,623,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,860,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,956,000 after purchasing an additional 34,857 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,536,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,794,000 after purchasing an additional 20,288 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 1,524,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GLDM opened at $52.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.83. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $37.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

