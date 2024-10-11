Maverick Protocol (MAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.25 Million

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 11th. Maverick Protocol has a market cap of $78.51 million and $5.25 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maverick Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Maverick Protocol has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Maverick Protocol

Maverick Protocol’s launch date was June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. The official website for Maverick Protocol is www.mav.xyz. Maverick Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.17061807 USD and is up 1.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $4,439,314.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maverick Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maverick Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maverick Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

