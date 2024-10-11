MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Stock Price Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.33 and last traded at $14.33. 436,884 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 911,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MXL shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on MaxLinear from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of MaxLinear from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.44.

The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.25 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kishore Seendripu acquired 108,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.94 per share, with a total value of $1,401,440.82. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 531,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,883,264.78. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MaxLinear by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,586,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,406,000 after purchasing an additional 903,235 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 291.5% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 120,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in MaxLinear by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 265,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 97,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MaxLinear by 42.7% during the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

