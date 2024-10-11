MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of MBX opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. MBX Biosciences has a 12 month low of $20.29 and a 12 month high of $26.19.

In other MBX Biosciences news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,844,384. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers acquired 500,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,831,776. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About MBX Biosciences

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

