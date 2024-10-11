McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,024 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.50.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE:MCD opened at $304.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $289.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.42. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.44%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Further Reading

