McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of McKesson by 4.7% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $404,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 139.6% in the third quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 13.5% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock opened at $506.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $431.35 and a one year high of $637.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $533.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $553.37.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.53 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $531.00 price target (down from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

