Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Down 4.9% After Insider Selling

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $5.20 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 5,376,507 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,486,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Specifically, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,997.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.22.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.53 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Medical Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.90%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 137,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 45,698 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

