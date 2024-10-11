MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $2,530.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut MercadoLibre from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2,400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2,246.07.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,040.50 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,997.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,737.60. MercadoLibre has a fifty-two week low of $1,141.04 and a fifty-two week high of $2,161.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MercadoLibre

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

