Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Grows Stock Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 8.7% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $13,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,993.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mitsui Financial Grou Sumitomo bought 9,247,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $551,773,323.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,247,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,773,323.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Brian P. Friedman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $12,618,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 604,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,144,592.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 0.7 %

JEF stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.38 and a fifty-two week high of $64.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 59.83%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.