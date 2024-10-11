Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $650.00 at Raymond James

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

META has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $620.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $575.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $522.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $609.71.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $585.09. 810,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,322,493. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $602.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $536.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 10.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total value of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,172,468.33. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.49, for a total value of $75,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,254,449.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.89, for a total transaction of $533,850.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,172,468.33. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,443 shares of company stock valued at $133,105,284 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.3% in the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.7% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.