Metars Genesis (MRS) Tops One Day Volume of $106,813.94

Metars Genesis (MRS) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. In the last seven days, Metars Genesis has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metars Genesis has a market cap of $122.01 million and approximately $106,813.94 worth of Metars Genesis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metars Genesis token can currently be bought for about $1.45 or 0.00002301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metars Genesis Profile

Metars Genesis’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,235,303 tokens. The official website for Metars Genesis is metars.io/home. Metars Genesis’ official Twitter account is @metarsgenesis.

Buying and Selling Metars Genesis

According to CryptoCompare, “Metars Genesis (MRS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metars Genesis has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 84,235,303 in circulation. The last known price of Metars Genesis is 1.39560006 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $105,116.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metars.io/home.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metars Genesis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metars Genesis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metars Genesis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

