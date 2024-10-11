MetLife (NYSE:MET) Coverage Initiated at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen started coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.46.

NYSE MET opened at $84.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55. MetLife has a 12 month low of $57.91 and a 12 month high of $85.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of MetLife by 1.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 3.5% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in MetLife by 8.3% during the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in MetLife by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

