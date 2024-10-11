Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Boosted by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,591 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,243,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,150,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315,988 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,303,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,157,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397,885 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 473.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,649,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,460 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 301,500.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,809,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,000 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 28.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,566,572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $892,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $105.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.04. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.88 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.85.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

