MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $148.72, but opened at $144.89. MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $145.89, with a volume of 10,074 shares trading hands.
MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Trading Down 1.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $106.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.95 and a beta of 4.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.21 and its 200 day moving average is $137.16.
About MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
The MicroSectors Solactive FANG & Innovation 3X Leveraged ETN (BULZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive FANG Innovation index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology companies. BULZ was launched on Aug 20, 2021 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Micro-Caps Set for Major Moves: Balancing Risk and Opportunity
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Autodesk Named a “Top Pick” by Morgan Stanley—Is It Time to Buy?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 4 Quirky ETFs With Big Potential for Impressive Gains
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.