MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $46.76, but opened at $47.86. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $48.42, with a volume of 84,202 shares.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.98.
MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Company Profile
The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.
