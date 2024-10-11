Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) is Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Mid-America Apartment Communities comprises about 3.0% of Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $154.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.91.

Shares of MAA traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.86. 14,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 760,807. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.56 and a 12 month high of $167.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 133.94%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

