Mobius Investment Trust (LON:MMIT) Trading Up 0.7% – Time to Buy?

Mobius Investment Trust plc (LON:MMIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 142 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 138 ($1.81). 26,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 215,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 137 ($1.79).

Mobius Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £159.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 135.01.

Mobius Investment Trust Company Profile

Mobius Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by Mobius Capital Partners LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging or frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in stocks of small and mid-cap companies.

