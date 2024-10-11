Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 22,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $758,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $66.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.07. The firm has a market cap of $293.00 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $69.54.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

