Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWP Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,143,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. now owns 694,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 109,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,358 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $135.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

