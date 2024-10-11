Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,390,000 after buying an additional 39,988 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,493,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $235.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $238.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.18.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.