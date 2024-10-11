Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $878,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Davis Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IJH opened at $61.96 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $86.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $59.69.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

