Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Invests $27,000 in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Shares of FLOT opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.76 and a 12-month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.96.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

